(Corrects para 13 to say ArcelorMittal is extending closure of
an electric arc furnace, not a blast furnace)
* China, global daily output fall y-o-y in Feb
* China, U.S. perform better than other areas
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 20 The daily rate of global crude
steel production rose slightly in February from a month earlier,
helped by a seasonal demand pick-up in top producer China,
according to a Reuters calculation based on data released by an
industry body on Tuesday.
When the figures take into account the extra day in February
2012 compared with 2011, however, both Chinese and global daily
steel production were down slightly last month compared with
February 2011, showing the sector continued to suffer from the
uncertain economic situation.
"There are definitely positive signs in some parts of the
world, namely China and the USA. However, other major countries
are still falling short of their potential and are still
disappointing on the downside," said Denny Sabah, an analyst at
trading house Ronly.
"The steel sector is slowly getting back on its feet; it
still though has quite some way to go, and it is as regionally
diverse as ever," he added.
The global steel capacity utilisation rate was at 79.7
percent in February 2012, up 3.1 percent from January but down
2.8 percent from February 2011, data from the World Steel
Association showed.
An increase in daily Chinese production to 1.9 million
tonnes in February from 1.8 million in January was largely due
to a seasonal demand increase, but analysts warned that
production growth in the Asian country would be lower this year.
"While Chinese momentum continues to improve into March as
seasonal construction returns ... China's year-on-year growth
rates in February actually fell slightly, in sharp contrast to
the 8 to 10 percent growth rates we have enjoyed across the past
decade," said Melinda Moore, a principal of CleanUP Commodities
Research.
Steel consultancy Meps said double-digit growth would be out
of question for this year and forecast a 7.5 percent increase in
Chinese apparent consumption, down from about 10 percent last
year.
The United States, the world's largest economy, recorded a
slight pick-up in daily production levels in February compared
with January, helped by restocking.
"In the U.S., we expect to see modestly higher production in
March on the back of stronger sheet demand and recently
announced sheet price hikes," Michelle Applebaum, an analyst
with Steel Market Intelligence, said in a note.
Daily steel production in the European Union was also
slightly up in February from the previous month but was still
below the rate registered in February 2011.
As the list of European steel plant closures lengthens and
demand remains subdued, it is difficult to imagine a strong
pick-up in this area in the near future, analysts said.
The latest blow to confidence was the announcement from the
world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, that it
would extend the closure of its electric arc furnace in
Schifflange, Luxembourg, indefinitely.
"In Europe the financial crisis is still weighing, and
restocking hasn't been as pronounced as in the U.S.," said Kaye
Ayub, steel and iron ore consultant at Meps.
"Globally the situation in the steel market is still quite
fragile as a lot of the increases seen in the U.S. and some
other countries are mainly because of restocking rather than
end-user demand."
(editing by Jane Baird)