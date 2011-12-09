* Black Sea billet traded at $580-$590 fob

* Steel scrap prices up $10-$15 in a week

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Dec 9 Black Sea billet export prices bounced back this week after a four-month long decline, on restocking from Middle Eastern and Mediterranean buyers and on rising raw materials costs.

Traders quoted Black Sea billet at $580-$590 a tonne free-on-board (fob) Russia and Ukraine, compared with $570-$575 last week. Turkish billet was on offer at $610-$620 fob, also $10-$15 up from last week.

The steel long product used for construction had fallen about $100 a tonne in the last four months as demand was hit by the worsening European debt crisis and the gloomier economic outlook, which slowed down investment in construction.

A deterioration of credit availability has also made steel trade thinner.

"There is a bit more demand due to the absence of bad macro news this week," a London-based billet trader said.

"Scrap prices have also increased a bit. Nobody has really booked much in the last month or two, so there is some restocking going on."

A second trader said demand increased slightly due to improved construction activity in the Middle East.

Prices for steel scrap, a key steelmaking raw material, rose by about $10-$15 per tonne to $415-$425 per tonne, cost-and-freight Turkey, this week.

Turkey is the world's largest importer of steel scrap at almost 20 million tonnes last year.

Scrap prices tend to rise in the winter, when worse weather makes collection more difficult and tightens supply.

On the London Metal Exchange, the benchmark billet contract was at $543-$552 a tonne, from a close at $530.46 a tonne last Friday. (Editing by Anthony Barker)