(Adds comment, details)
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON Aug 21 Global crude steel production
rose in July, reversing direction after a slight fall in June,
data from industry body Worldsteel showed on Tuesday, with the
sector anticipating a pick-up in demand following the end of the
slow summer period.
Global output rose by 2 percent to 130 million tonnes in
July, compared to the same month a year earlier, according to
the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).
The bulk of the increase was registered in top producer
China, where output for July rose 4.2 percent year-on-year to
61.7 million tonnes.
"In China production has increased as the construction
season is set to start and people are hopeful that the pickup in
rebar and wire rod buying will justify the increase in
production," said Kashaan Kamal, analyst at Metal Bulletin
Research.
"But China has struggled to bring inventory levels down and
the increase in crude steel production isn't helping. With
demand around the world trending lower.. a lot of the material
is not finding buyers."
Global output showed 0.7 percent growth in May and a 0.1
percent drop in June as the global economic slowdown put
pressure on the outlook for demand and dragged prices lower.
Worldsteel forecast in April that global steel consumption
growth was expected to slow in 2012, hit by weaker economic
growth in top consumer China and uncertainties about the debt
crisis in the euro zone.
In the world's second-largest steelmaker Japan, output rose
1.2 percent in July compared with the same period a year ago, to
9.3 million tonnes while in the United States production rose by
0.9 percent year-on-year to 7.4 million tonnes.
In the European Union area, weak demand and uncertainty
about the region's debt crisis prompted a 4.9 percent drop in
output to 14.9 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Jason Neely; Editing by
Anthony Barker)