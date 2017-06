HELSINKI, Sept 13 Steel prices are more likely to fall than rise this year as raw material prices have fallen from last year, Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki's chief executive said on Thursday.

The pricing "has been fairly stable, but maybe the pressure has been more on the downwards, because of the raw material development, than upwards," CEO Sakari Tamminen told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)