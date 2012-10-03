LONDON Oct 3 Low steel consumption in Europe is
eating into ferrous recyclers' margins, an EU industry body said
on Wednesday.
"The general situation of the EU steel industry remains
worrying; steel demand is 25 percent below its 2007 level and
with a current 25-30 percent overcapacity," the European Ferrous
Recovery and Recycling Federation (EFR) said in a statement.
"...Scrap prices dropped, thereby discouraging scrap
collection and processing because of little, or sometimes even
no margins at all."
Among the largest metals scrap recycling groups operating in
Europe are Australia's Sims Metal Management, EMR, a
privately-owned British company whose turnover was around 1-3
billion pounds ($1.61 billion-$4.84 billion)in the last few
years, and Germany's TSR.
Closures of some steelworks and mergers reduced demand for
steel scrap in Europe, EFR said, while high energy costs and
strict CO2 emission regulations make EU mills less competitive
and likely to move crude steel production abroad.
"The short-term market outlook is certainly not very
positive for EU steel producers and recyclers," the association
said.
($1 = 0.6196 British pounds)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)