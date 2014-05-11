BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
May 11 Russian steelmaker Severstal has put its North American operations on the auction block, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported on its website.
Officials at Severstal were not immediately available for comment Sunday afternoon.
Severstal's North American operations, comprised of two steel plants in Michigan and Mississippi, could fetch $1.5 billion or more, some of the people said, the paper reported in an article dated on Friday.
Severstal, Russia's second largest steelmaker, has fielded interest from at least two potential buyers, some of the people said, citing United States Steel Corp and Brazil's Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA, according to the article.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel is said to be most interested in Severstal's mill in Dearborn, Michigan. The plant services U.S. automakers in Detroit with long coils of sheet steel, the essential building blocks of cars and trucks, and is near a U.S. Steel facility, the paper said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Leslie Adler)
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per ounce by 0057 GMT. Bullion prices touched a low of $1,265.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,2