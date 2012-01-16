* Citi, Noble, looking to trade Shanghai rebar
* Regulation, currency conversion limits cap growth
* Western investors hope China will loosen restrictions soon
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Jan 16 A growing number of western
market players are looking to trade steel rebar on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, attracted by high liquidity and exposure to
the world's top steel market, although strict regulation is
still tempering growth.
Banks such as Citi and steel and commodity traders
such as Noble are among the financial and physical
players now looking to trade rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (SHFE).
French brokerage Newedge has set up a joint venture with
Chinese financial conglomerate Citic Financial, which
gained access this year for its customers to the steel rebar and
other metals contracts traded on the Shanghai exchange.
"There is an ever increasing number of Western companies
seeking access to trade Shanghai rebar and other Chinese
exchange markets, which is often tempered due to the regulatory
restrictions on non-Chinese companies," said Mike Frawley,
global head of metals at the Newedge Group.
More than 1.6 billion tonnes of rebar traded on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange in 2011, according to data from the exchange
that include both sides of trades.
This dwarfs any steel derivative traded in the West, with
the runner-up LME steel billet contract at less than 15 million
tonnes traded last year and seeing declining interest.
Liquidity is an obvious advantage of the Asian steel
contract over western steel derivatives, but there are also
other factors that make this contract particularly alluring.
"It's a very good proxy to trade against iron ore, and it is
also a great way to play the Chinese construction sector if you
have a view on that," said Macquarie analyst Colin Hamilton.
Steel rebar is a finished long steel product used mainly in
construction.
Increasing exposure of Western manufacturing companies to
Chinese steel prices also provides an incentive.
"There are many European and U.S. companies, which are quite
familiar with hedging, that are moving their operations to
China, and they are sourcing metals there, benchmarked against
the SHFE prices," said Standard Chartered global head of metals
Jeremy East.
"So they need to hedge against this exchange and they look
to their relationship banks such as Standard Chartered Bank for
solutions. That is a common theme in Europe that we are seeing
at the moment."
PLEASE, OPEN UP
Western participants' growth in this market, however, is
being capped by China's strict regulation and limits on currency
exchange.
The Chinese regulator does not make it easy for non-Chinese
companies, financial players in particular, to trade on its
commodity exchanges due to worries that high speculation levels
could inflate prices.
To have access to a Chinese exchange, a non-Chinese company
must set up a local non-financial entity, also known as a wholly
owned foreign entity (WOFE).
Western companies that do not already have operations in
China are not often willing to go through this process only to
gain access to an exchange.
"Legal and regulatory hurdles are often more complex than
many companies and investment funds are prepared to undertake,"
Frawley said.
Financing a new WOFE can also be challenging because
currency conversion is restricted.
The yuan is not a freely tradable currency. There are limits
on conversion that make it difficult for foreign companies to
move money in and out of China.
Trading houses with operations in the country can get around
this restriction by converting foreign currency into yuan and
vice versa through import/export transactions, but for financial
participants it is not as easy, traders and bankers said.
This is pushing some of those financial players that have
access to the Chinese rebar contract to limit trading to their
own book rather than to open it to clients, preferring to make a
different use of the yuan they own.
"Customers can't margin because they can't get hold of yuan
remimbi ... We have got a lot demand for remimbi, so we use it
for (our own) proprietary trading or we lend it," said a banker
at a major European bank.
Many say, however, that relatively soon the Chinese
government will start to loosen regulations, opening up the
doors to non-Chinese financial players and making yuan
convertibility gradually easier.
"I think it is a market that will develop overtime, and it
could be that the Chinese regulator will open the door to
foreign financial institutions, although it is difficult to say
when," East said.
News that Britain is teaming up with Hong Kong to secure
London a top spot as an offshore trading centre for the Chinese
currency certainly has propped up these hopes.
(Editing by Jane Baird)