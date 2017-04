A worker unloads steel bars from a trolley at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian steel companies' shares gain, with Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) up 2.2 percent on optimism ahead of China manufacturing PMI due on Friday.

Chinese steel and iron ore futures rose to their highest in more than a week.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) gains 1.8 percent, and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) is up 0.65 percent. Sesa Sterlite Ltd SESA.NS is up 0.98 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)