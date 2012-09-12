LONDON, Sept 12 Stemcor, the world's largest independent steel trader, has appointed Julian Verden to the new post of chief executive from Jan. 1 next year, Stemcor said in a statement.

Verden, Stemcor group managing director since 2000, will take over from Ralph Oppenheimer as chair of the executive committee and will be responsible for all day-to-day matters, including trading positions and significant deals.

Oppenheimer will continue to have oversight of group strategy, mergers, acquisitions, disposals and structural changes, Stemcor said. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)