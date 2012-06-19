* CEO sees steel demand growing 4 pct this year
* Strong real boosts steel imports into Brazil
* Gerdau calls for Brazil infrastructure spending
By Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK, June 19 Brazilian steel makers face
slower demand growth than expected as they struggle with higher
costs and growing imports, Gerdau SA Chief Executive Andre
Gerdau Johannpeter said on Tuesday, as he called on the
government to step in to help the industry.
"Brazil steel consumption should grow by around 4 percent
this year. It is not as much as we expected, but it is still
some growth while the crisis in Europe is a real concern for the
industry," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of
AMM's Steel Success Strategies conference.
While his estimate is below expectations, it is slightly
above global forecasts. The World Steel Association has
predicted global consumption will grow by 3.6 percent to 1.422
billion tonnes this year.
Weak steel demand in other regions is boosting exports to
Brazil while the steep appreciation of the real against other
currencies has hurt Brazil's ability to produce low-cost steel,
Johannpeter said.
"The dynamics have changed in Brazil in the last years as
the currency had a major impact on the competitiveness of the
industry," Johannpeter said.
"Brazil went from being very competitive to losing its cost
efficiency. On top of that we see more imports of steel and
steel products."
He called on the government to help domestic steelmakers by
increasing infrastructure spending and lowering taxes, which he
said are a higher than those in many other countries.
"The government should also make sure we have a level
playing field to compete with other producers around the world.
We want players who export steel to Brazil to have the same
rules as us."
Reflecting a broader industry concern about global
oversupply, Gerdau has ruled itself out of buying ThyssenKrupp
AG's stake in the CSA steel slab mill outside Rio de
Janeiro.
The largest steelmaker based in the Americas, whose main
Brazilian mill sits alongside CSA, is focusing on adding value
to its steel output rather than on increasing production, it
said last month.
While the plant is modern, it is difficult to predict
whether many investors would be interested in the plant given
the global glut in supply, Johannpeter said.
Gerdau's steel plants worldwide are producing at 78 percent
of capacity, up from 76 percent last year, while its plants in
Brazil are operating at 80 percent of capacity, similar to last
year.
Other producers in Brazil also are reining in growth plans.
Last month, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
steelmaker, suspended a $1.5 billion expansion plan in Brazil,
citing lack of demand.