By Silvia Antonioli
| NEW YORK, June 19
the
world's largest appliance maker, is closely watching the
financial health of its steel suppliers, the company's director
of steel sourcing said on Tuesday, as market conditions worsen
and many steelmakers suffer due to tighter credit availability
and fragile demand.
"Given the economic uncertainty in the steel industry, we
are monitoring closely the financial health of our steel
suppliers," Robert Henson, director of steel sourcing, told
Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the AMM Steel
Success Strategies conference.
"No immediate concerns exist, but we will continue to
monitor and engage suppliers if and when concerns may surface."
U.S. steelmaker RG Steel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in May, saying it could not overcome the
deterioration of the steel market. Many now worry there could be
more casualties, given the gloomier outlook and lower credit
availability. [ID: nL1E8GV36W]
Whirlpool was one of the first white goods, or domestic
appliances, manufacturers t o use new futures contracts, such as
ho t-rolled coil sw aps, to manage its st eel-price ri sk and
protect against high volatility.
For example, prices of hot-rolled coil , a flat
steel product mainly used for white goods manufacturing, have
fallen by about 20 percent from one year ago.
"The steel market is very volatile, and we have to manage
that risk t hrough financial derivatives," he said.
Henson added he expected Whirlpool to purchase a similar
amount of steel this y ear, compared w ith last year.