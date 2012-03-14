LONDON, March 14 The London Metal Exchange
will launch a cash-settled steel billet swap, based on the
monthly average settlement price of its physically backed steel
billet contract, later this year, the exchange said on
Wednesday.
"We have done the initial work in terms of discussing it
with members in the steel committee and there is a lot of
interest," said the LME business development manager Chris
Evans.
"We are now starting discussions with LCH.Clearnet ... It
would follow the same pattern as the non-ferrous LME swaps"
The exchange launched in January eight non-ferrous metals
swaps contracts, settled against the average of the daily
official settlement prices for the month. This kind of contract
is an on-exchange contract that can be financially settled, as
opposed to requiring physical delivery.
The LME said in December it was considering launching a
steel billet swap too.
"I think it's a good idea. It is a good option for anyone
who has looked to use the LME for hedging but has been concerned
by the risks that the physical delivery mechanism creates," a
steel trader said.
"Plus, you are able to trade against the monthly average,
which can improve your situation from a hedging perspective."
The LME launched two physically-backed regional billet
futures contracts in April 2008, one Mediterranean and one Far
East contract, which subsequently merged into the Mediterranean
contract in July 2008.
The London-based exchange has said in the past that it is
considering the launch of various cash-settled steel contracts,
following the example of other exchanges such as the CME
, which have seen trading volumes grow in the past few
months.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Josephine Mason; editing by
xxx)