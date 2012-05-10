LONDON May 10 Investment bank Deutsche Bank
and steel trading house Stemcor traded the first
billet swap cleared by U.S. exchange CME group last week, market
sources said on Thursday.
The deal comes as interest grows in the cash-settled swap to
complement or substitute the LME billet futures, the sources
said.
The CME Group cleared 2 trades for a total of 9,000 tonnes
of steel billet last week, the exchange said on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank said it was one of the parties involved in
both trades last week while Stemcor declined to comment.
Although the CME billet swap was launched on Apr. 17 last
year, interest in the contract has started to grow only in the
last few weeks, according to Sam Mehew, the steel swaps broker
at London-based FIS who brokered the first billet swap contract.
"We have had a number of people who have been looking at
this cash-settled billet swap to complement or to substitute the
LME billet (futures) contract," Mehew said.
"People told us that there have been some problems with the
billet contract in terms of price dynamics since the contract
has become global and they prefer the swap as it's a more
straight forward contract."
The London Metal Exchange physically-backed steel billet
contract has recently been criticized by traders for lack of
liquidity, disconnect with physical prices, and warehouse queues
and costs.
The collapse of broker MF Global late last year has also
indirectly affected the LME contract.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)