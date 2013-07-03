July 3 A group of steel pipe makers in the
United States has urged the U.S. International Trade Commission
to investigate what they say is a flood of unfairly traded
products from several countries, mainly in Asia.
The petition, filed late on Tuesday on behalf of companies
including U.S. Steel Corp, asked the commission to
consider anti-dumping duties on imports of certain steel pipe
products used in the oil and gas industry. ()
It cited imports from India, South Korea, the Philippines,
Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam. In
addition to the anti-dumping investigation, the petitioners
requested countervailing duties on pipes from India and Turkey.
Shares in Europe-based pipemakers Tenaris and
Vallourec rose about 6 percent and 3 percent
respectively on Wednesday. Traders cited the anti-dumping
petition as the reason for the rise.
In March, U.S. steel companies urged Congress and the White
House to take action against steel imported from China, partly
by reforming trade laws to make it easier to win import
protection.
China launched its own investigation in May into the alleged
dumping of seamless steel tubes and pipes by companies from the
United States, Europe and Japan. The Ministry of Commerce did
not name the companies under investigation.