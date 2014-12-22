(Adds U.S. reaction in last paragraph, edits)
SEOUL Dec 22 The South Korean government said
on Monday it has lodged an appeal with the World Trade
Organization (WTO) against a U.S. move to slap anti-dumping
duties on imports of steel pipes from the Asian nation.
South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement that the
high U.S. tariffs on Korean steel pipes, over $100 million
annually, put them at a price disadvantage compared with imports
from India and other countries. A ministry official said the
appeal has sought a withdrawal of the duties.
The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in August that
"oil country tubular goods" (OCTG) imports from South Korea,
India, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam would be subject to
duties.
Steel pipes are high-margin products used in the energy
sector and have been a bright spot in the sluggish steel
industry, benefiting from a boom in the U.S. shale oil and gas
industry.
"We believe that the U.S. commerce department potentially
violated WTO rules when it investigated the anti-dumping case,
including calculating dumping margins," the South Korean trade
ministry statement said.
"If our government wins the case, the U.S. has the
obligation to correct its action to levy anti-dumping duties."
U.S. steel companies lodged a complaint in 2013 saying cheap
imports harmed their business, dragged prices down and triggered
job cuts.
The U.S. Commerce Department said in July that imports from
South Korea's Hyundai Hysco would be subject to
duties of 15.75 percent, those from Nexteel to 9.89 percent, and
all other South Korean producers including Seah Steel Corp
and Husteel will have a duty of 12.82
percent.
South Korea's OCTG exports to the United States were worth
$818 million in 2013, more than the combined imports of the
other countries involved in the case.
South Korea was hit with the second-highest duties after
Vietnam, which attracted duties in the range of 24.22
percent-111.47 percent. India steel pipe imports faced tariffs
of 2.05 percent to 9.91 percent.
Despite the appeal to the WTO, the United States and South
Korea can still engage in negotiations to settle the dispute. If
that does not work, South Korea can ask for the establishment of
a WTO panel to review the matter.
A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative said officials
had received the request for consultations and would schedule
them as provided under WTO rules.
