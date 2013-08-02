* Record overcapacity boosts shipments to U.S.
* US steel trading at premium vs rest of the world
* Europe must shut mills to tackle overcapacity -SMA
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Aug 2 A U.S. steel industry group has
asked the government trade representative to intervene to
protect domestic producers from growing imports of steel
products from Europe.
U.S. steelmakers have grown increasingly worried over the
last couple of years about the inflow of steel from abroad,
which has intensified due to rising global oversupply.
Last month a group of U.S. steel pipe producers launched one
of the biggest steel trade cases in years, asking the U.S.
International Trade Commission to stem what they said was a
flood of unfairly traded products from nine countries.
This week, the Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA), which
includes some of the world's largest steelmakers such as Nucor
and ArcelorMittal, urged the U.S. trade
representative to undertake a diplomatic initiative to curb
imports of cut-to-length steel plate and other products.
"The European governments should be encouraged to take steps
to curb their own excess steel capacity," the SMA said in a
letter to Michael Froman, the chief U.S. negotiator and adviser
to the president on trade.
"The United States cannot be the dumping ground for other
countries' excess supply."
The SMA includes 36 North American steelmakers, with about
75 percent of domestic output. They produce steel mainly in
electric arc furnaces, which use scrap as a raw material.
U.S. PREMIUM EXACERBATES ISSUE
The steel market is structurally in better shape in the
United States, where economic growth has been picking up, than
in Europe, and this has led to more aggressive U.S. imports in
the past 18 months.
After a bleak first half of this year, prices in the United
States and North America have risen in the last
few weeks and are currently at a substantial premium over levels
in other regions, attracting an even growing number of imports.
"The U.S. is trading at an unsustainable premium to the rest
of the world," Colin Hamilton, Macquarie head of commodity
research, said.
"At the moment what you are going to see is that any ship in
the world that is carrying steel is going to point towards the
U.S., and that is going to put the U.S. prices under pressure."
Although the record overcapacity has boosted shipments of
many types of steel into the United States, the increase of
imports of cut-to-length plate from Europe has been particularly
harmful, the SMA said.
This is steel plate that is cut to order for the building of
bridges, ships, shipping containers, skyscrapers, oil rigs,
tanks, helicopters and other uses.
In 2012, imports of this product increased by 20 percent
from Germany, 63 percent from France, 120 percent from Poland
and 4,655 percent from Italy compared with 2011, data from the
association showed.
"These increased imports are not being driven by demand in
the U.S. market. Instead, they are largely fueled by significant
steel overcapacity elsewhere in the world," the SMA said in the
letter.
European steel producers have not taken the painful but
necessary steps to cut plants and output, and some European
governments have intervened to prevent or delay plant shutdowns,
exacerbating the supply-demand imbalance, the U.S. group said.