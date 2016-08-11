(Adds CEO comment)
WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand's Steel & Tube
on Friday posted a rise in its full-year profit,
despite low prices for steel and increased competition creating
a challenging environment.
Full-year net profit after tax for the year ended June 30
rose 20.5 percent to NZ$25.8 million ($18.58 million). This
included a previously reported NZ$6.4 million tax gain from the
sale of an Auckland property.
Steel & Tube's Chief Executive Dave Taylor said in a
statement that there continued to be "a particularly challenging
environment with global steel prices at 13-year lows at the
year's midpoint, ongoing price volatility and intense
competition in the domestic steel market."
The steel goods manufacturer said that the global steel
environment posed difficulties, but they were optimistic the
company's performance would be stronger in the next year.
The company announced its final dividend was 13.5 New
Zealand cents per share.
($1 = 1.3885 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)