LONDON Nov 10 Hundreds of steelworkers marched
through Scunthorpe in northeast England on Tuesday to protest
against Tata Steel's planned job cuts and
restructuring, calling on the government to do more to help the
beleaguered steel sector.
Nearly 4,000 UK steel jobs were lost in October alone -
equivalent to about one fifth of the sector's workforce - as
Tata Steel, SSI UK and Caparo Industries buckled under
pressure from decade-low steel prices. ST-CRU-IDX
Tata Steel, the UK's largest steelmaker, said last month it
will cut some 1,200 jobs in Scunthorpe and Scotland. Last week,
it said it will press ahead with restructuring and will "look at
all options" for its European steel business.
The steelmaker is trying to sell its loss-making long
products unit, with press reports quoting the company's Europe
Chief Executive Karl Koehler as saying that the business has no
future within Tata Steel beyond the end of this financial year.
"Tata Steel needs to show that it will be a responsible
seller of the business and that it won't just abandon the
steelworkers of Scunthorpe and the rest of its Long Products
business," said Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the trade
union Community, said after the march.
A Tata Steel spokesman declined to comment on the press
reports, saying only that the company is "still assessing all
strategic options" for the business.
Nic Dakin, opposition Labour MP for Scunthorpe, who attended
the march, told the BBC: "This is more than about just
steelworkers jobs, its about the future of this area, this
community and this economy."
It is estimated that for every steel sector job lost, three
or four jobs are lost in related sectors, and UK steelworkers
fear towns such as Scunthorpe will wither without immediate and
concrete government action.
EU economy and industry ministers met in Brussels on Monday
to address the steel sector crisis, but failed to agree on
concrete measures, particularly regarding cheap Chinese steel
imports.
China produces about half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of
steel, and is expected to export a record 100 million tonnes
this year as its steel demand wanes due to a growth slowdown.
Global steelmakers pin much of the blame for plunging steel
prices on what they see as Chinese steel "dumping", though the
world market is plagued by over-capacity well beyond China.
Tata Steel has cut thousands of jobs since it bought
Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in 2007.
