KIEV, June 17 Ukrainian steel production in July is likely to stay at a high level of about 2.2 million tonnes, steelmakers said on Friday.

Steel output rose 14 percent in the first five months of 2016 to 10.6 million tonnes, mostly thanks to an increase in demand from the local market and exporters.

Ukraine's steel production fell 16 percent in 2015 to 22.9 million tonnes, largely due to a military conflict in the east of the country where most of its steel plants are based.

Steel mills expect production of pig iron to remain stable in June at about 2.1 million tonnes and see output of rolled steel of 1.9 million tonnes.

Steel, chemicals and agricultural goods make up the majority of Ukraine's exports.