Oct 17 Steel producer and metals recycler Steel
Dynamics Inc's third-quarter profit plunged 77 percent
as global economic uncertainty cut into steel shipments.
Profit fell more than 50 percent for the third straight
quarter.
Steel prices have been depressed in recent months due to the
lack of a strong recovery in steel demand in China -- the
world's largest producer and consumer of steel -- along with a
persistently oversupplied market.
The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore index
fell 22 percent in the June to September period. Although prices
have recovered from a three-year low of below $87 last month,
they are still 25 percent below this year's high of $149.40.
"We believe volumes could continue to be challenged in the
fourth quarter, as fluctuations in immediate customer needs and
hesitancy for customers to carry inventory persists," Chief
Executive Mark Millett said in statement.
Global demand for steel will slow next year because of
weaker consumption growth in China and uncertainties from the
European debt crisis, according to the World Steel Association.
World Steel expects steel consumption to grow 2.1 percent
this year versus 6.2 percent reported last year.
Net earnings were $12.8 million, or 6 cents per share, down
from $43.3 million, or 19 cents per share, in the same quarter a
year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 15 cents per share.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $1.69 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 13 cents per share
on revenue of $1.78 billion for the third quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics, which
has a market value of $2.77 billion, closed at $12.62 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They have fallen nearly 20 percent so
far this year, while the S&P Steel sub-industry Index
has risen 14 percent.