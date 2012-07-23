July 23 Steel producer and metals recycler Steel
Dynamics Inc's second-quarter earnings plunged more
than 50 percent, hurt by falling sheet steel prices.
This is the second straight quarter when profit more than
halved for the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company.
Net earnings fell to $44 million, or 20 cents per share,
from $99 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue marginally dropped to $1.9 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 19 cents a
share on revenue of $1.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Decreases in flat roll pricing related to both supply-side
pressure caused by increased imports and increased domestic
capacity, resulted in somewhat decreased margins," Chief
Executive Mark Millett said.
Global steel output slipped in June as the industry grapples
with weak demand and falling prices, data from World Steel
Association (Worldsteel) showed last week.
Crude steel production declined by 0.1 percent to 128
million tonnes in June, compared with the same month a year
earlier.
Rival Nucor Corp reported a lower second-quarter
profit and forecast a "modest" reduction in third quarter
earnings last week.
Steel Dynamics' Millett said order rates could be "somewhat
uneven" throughout the third quarter and that the ferrous scrap
pricing fell further in July, which could further challenge the
company's metals recycling operations.
Shares of Steel Dynamics closed at $12.22 Monday on the
Nasdaq.