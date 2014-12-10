BRIEF-Chilean retailer Cencosud says to end ADR listing
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
Dec 10 Stefanel SpA :
* Says that the unit Stefanel GmbH signed an agreement for the early termination of a lease agreement in Dusseldorf
* Says the agreement was signed with the owner of Stefanel branded stores in Dusseldorf
* Says the net consideration resulting from the agreement amounts to EUR 6.8 million ($8.4 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company