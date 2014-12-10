Dec 10 Stefanel SpA :

* Says that the unit Stefanel GmbH signed an agreement for the early termination of a lease agreement in Dusseldorf

* Says the agreement was signed with the owner of Stefanel branded stores in Dusseldorf

* Says the net consideration resulting from the agreement amounts to EUR 6.8 million ($8.4 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)