FRANKFURT, Sept 3 German fashion group Steilmann
SE is preparing a stock market flotation and has picked
investment bank Oddo Seydler to advise it on the potential
listing, three people familiar with the matter said.
Shares worth more than 100 million euros ($112 million)may
be sold in a flotation, which is still months away as
preparations are at an early stage, one of the sources said.
Steilmann in 2014 posted revenues of 900 million euros and
employs more than 8,300 people. Its women's fashion lines with
brands like Steilmann, Apanage, Kapalua and Stones are sold at
more than 1,300 points of sale in 18 countries.
Steilmann holds a 53.8 percent stake in fashion group Adler
.
Both Steilmann and Oddo Seydler, which advised Steilmann on
a 9 million-euro corporate bond issue earlier this year,
declined to comment.
Steilmann was founded in 1958. It went through a
restructuring in 2006 after the transfer of production to
countries with a cheaper labour force than Germany led to heavy
losses. It was sold to Italian Radici Group the same year.
($1 = 0.8908 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Anneli
Palmen; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)