(Allen Steinberg, professor emeritus of American history at the
University of Iowa, is writing a book about the Vietnam War on
film. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Allen Steinberg
Feb 20 Clint Eastwood's blockbuster "American
Sniper" is a war movie about an actual conflict and based on the
life of a celebrated soldier. But one big reason the film is
such a big hit is that it succeeds as an action movie.
In action movies, unreflective, spectacularly skilled and
violent heroes face down horrible, threatening and sometimes
alien evil. Back stories and character development are far less
important than the fight sequences, the underlying tension and
the battle between good and evil - us versus them.
Great war movies, like Eastwood's own films about World War
Two, "Flags of Our Fathers" and "Letters From Iwo Jima," or the
classic films that followed the Vietnam War, are very different.
For all their violence, they grapple with serious issues and
profound conflicts - whether within society, among groups of
soldiers or in one individual's emotions. Vietnam War movies
often feature complex portraits of veterans who return home
damaged and even broken. They regularly confront the controversy
that the war caused in the United States, and how this
compromised the respect with which the nation welcomed the
veterans back.
Yet Bradley Cooper's Chris Kyle, the hero in "American
Sniper," is not troubled by doubts about why the United States
is fighting the war in Iraq - though the 9/11 terrorists who
motivated him to take up arms did not come from there. He is
such an expert marksman that he becomes "the legend" among
military snipers. Not only do his exploits save countless
American lives, but his targets do not even seem human by our
ordinary standards.
In the opening action sequence, for example, an Iraqi mother
sends her young son out as a suicide bomber. After Kyle kills
him, she has no thoughts for her lost child - only for carrying
out the attack. Kyle has to kill her, too.
No characters in the film are conflicted or torn. The U.S.
soldiers are honest and focused; the Iraqis are either vicious
terrorists, duplicitous or helpless victims. The good guys' goal
is clear and just about impossible to dispute: They are
fighting, Kyle explains, to keep evil "from San Diego or New
York."
In many of Eastwood's best films - "Unforgiven," "Mystic
River," "Million Dollar Baby" - he uses his stories to examine
the shattering price that men and women of violence have to pay
for the way they live their lives. Kyle paid the ultimate price,
though not in the war. But his death is neither shown nor
lamented in "American Sniper." We do glimpse his discomfort at
having to shoot children, and some difficulty he has
re-adjusting to civilian family life. Mainly, however, Eastwood
has chosen to construct a simple fable around Kyle's life and
death - as in many action movies.
A boy is given a simple code by which to live - we are all
either "sheep, wolves or sheepdogs" Kyle's father explains to
his young son early in the film - and is instructed in how to
live it. After being lost for a time, the young man is shocked
by external events and a threat to his people into assuming his
heroic role. Celebrated, he returns home from battle, chastened
but unbowed, and passes the same lessons on to his son. Then,
suddenly, with no warning, he is taken from us forever, exalted
now in his heroism for all time.
The great skill with which this action fable is executed, by
both the director and his star, accounts for much of the film's
popularity and appeal.
But it's not the only reason. Though "American Sniper" is a
far better action film than it is a war movie, Eastwood also
gives it a certain effectiveness as a war movie. Like the films
about the Vietnam War, "American Sniper" is about a real war,
controversial historical events and tragic death.
In choosing to construct an action fable from Kyle's life,
Eastwood claims to have made an apolitical character study. But
he has given us a film with an implicit political message - and
without any of the complex, memorable soldiers and veterans who
populate most Vietnam War movies.
Compared to them, "American Sniper" is utterly without irony
or reflection. Its brief basic-training sequence recalls the
brilliant, scathing beginning of Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal
Jacket." But with none of the humor or examination of the
dehumanization that is part of that training, or the souls it
leaves behind.
Unlike the soldiers in all the major Vietnam War movies,
neither Cooper's Kyle nor any other soldier in "American Sniper"
grapples with the complexities of their situation or the
problems of a war that is not, after all, going the way the
American commanders said it would. We see nothing comparable,
for example, to the wrenching agony of Bruce Dern's Bob Hyde in
"Coming Home." A gung-ho officer unaware that he is losing his
wife to a disabled veteran during his first tour of duty, Hyde
returns home from the war tormented not by his personal
situation but by what he and his men did in Vietnam.
Nor is there in "American Sniper" any of the frustration and
conflict that consumed the soldiers fighting the war in Oliver
Stone's "Platoon." These GI's are torn as much by the battle
between their two squad leaders - over the meaning of the war
and heart of the American soldier - as they are by combat with
the enemy.
In Michael Cimino's heartfelt and deeply patriotic 1978
Vietnam War film "The Deer Hunter," the hero, Michael Vronsky,
played by Robert De Niro, is an expert hunter and marksman, much
like Kyle in "American Sniper." Vronsky is a character with as
much internal strength. But when he returns from Vietnam, his
wartime heroism notwithstanding, Vronsky finds that he can no
longer pull the trigger to destroy the deer.
Of course, "The Deer Hunter," like all the powerful Vietnam
War movies, was made after the fighting ended, and the war had
visibly torn this country apart. Today's war against "terror"
and Islamic radicalism is far from over. But the war in Iraq
quickly became as unpopular as the Vietnam War was, if without
the continued massive public protests, and has had no less as
devastating an effect on many of the men and women who fought
it.
By not seriously examining any of this in his film, Eastwood
seems to promote the message of the architects of the misguided
war in Iraq, which, as its many critics predicted, has only
helped to advance the cause of Islamic radicalism and make the
American position in the world more vulnerable.
At the end of "The Deer Hunter," Vronsky and his lifelong
friends gather after the funeral of their comrade Nick, who was
psychologically wrecked by the war and could not survive his
tormentors - despite Mike's valiant effort to save him. The
friends all raise a glass and sing God Bless America. Their love
of country, the emotional complexity of the moment and what the
war has done to their lives breaks your heart.
At the end of "American Sniper," after Kyle's memorial
service in the Dallas Cowboys' football stadium, the flag-waving
spectators watching his funeral procession make you want to pick
up a gun and enlist.
Perhaps that was Eastwood's intent. Perhaps it is
appropriate for a war movie about an ongoing conflict that still
has to be won. But it doesn't help viewers think critically or
creatively about how to do so.
It's also the difference between this and even the most
flag-waving of Vietnam War movies. That's another reason why
"American Sniper" is a bigger box office success than any of
them.
