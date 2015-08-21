* Deal valued at $925 mln including debt
* $65/shr offer is 15 pct premium to Thursday close
* Deal expected to close 4th-qtr 2015 or early 2016
(Adds details; updates shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 21 Steiner Leisure Ltd, an operator
of spas on cruise ships and in hotels, will be taken private by
Catterton Partners for about $843 million.
Shares of Steiner, which also makes personal care products
under brands such as Elemis, La Therapie and Bliss, rose as much
as 15 percent to the offer price of $65 per share on Friday.
Steiner provides spa services on cruise ships operated by
companies such as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and
Carnival Corp, and in hotels owned by Hilton Worldwide
Holdings Inc and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, among
others.
Fidelity Management & Research Co and Diamond Hill Capital
Management Inc are Steiner's largest shareholders with stakes of
about 12.7 percent and 10 percent, respectively, as of June 30,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Chairman Clive Warshaw, Steiner's largest individual
investor, stands to make more than $50 million from the deal.
He had a stake of about 5.9 percent in the company as of April
15.
Including debt, the deal is valued at $925 million, Steiner
said on Friday.
The company had nearly 13 million shares outstanding on a
fully diluted basis as of June 30.
Steiner's revenue nearly doubled to about $863 million in
2014 from 2009.
Private equity firm Catterton's investments include
restaurant operators Noodles & Co and Bloomin' Brands
Inc.
The Steiner deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter
of 2015 or early 2016. The agreement includes a "go shop"
option, under which Steiner can seek a better offer until Oct.
6.
Jefferies LLC is Steiner's financial adviser and Dechert LLP
is its legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is Catterton's legal
adviser.
Steiner's shares were up 14.4 percent at $64.66 in late
morning trading. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen
about 22 percent this year.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)