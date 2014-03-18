JOHANNESBURG,, March 18 Steinhoff International
Holdings Ltd
:
* SHF - offer by Steinhoff to acquire up to 98% of jd group
limited
* Says Steinhoff currently owns 56.8% of the issued JD group
shares (excluding
treasury shares)
* SHF says received commitments from a number of institutional
and
individual JD group shareholders to accept the tender offer
* Says Steinhoff gives JD group shareholders international
exposure and greater
liquidity
* SHF- consideration payable by Steinhoff to be settled by
issue to JD group
shareholders accepting tender offer of 1 share in Steinhoff
)