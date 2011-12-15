* To pay R1.6 bln for 20 pct stake

* Buying from existing shareholders (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South African furniture company Steinhoff Holdings said it would pay $190 million for a 20 percent stake in PSG Group, giving it access to the investment firm's assets in manufacturing, construction and banking.

Steinhoff, the second-biggest retailer of households goods in Europe, said in a statement it will pay 1.6 billion rand ($190 million) to existing shareholders in PSG for the stake.

The sellers include Mayfair Speculators Proprietary Ltd, a firm indirectly associated with Steinhoff's CEO, the company said in a statement.

The deal with PSG will provide "synergistic benefits" to Steinhoff's current assets, it said.

PSG has stakes in 35 companies across several industries, but is probably best known for its assets in financial services, including listed retail lender Capitec Bank and fund manager PSG Asset Management.

Steinhoff sells furniture in Britain under the Harveys and Sleepmasters brands and in Europe under the Conforama brand. In addition it has assets in timber and industrial raw materials.

Steinhoff said in Ocotber it will swap several of its industrial units for a bigger stake in Kap International , in a $1.1 billion deal giving it control of the manufacturing firm.

Earlier this year, it finalised its purchase of Conforma from French firm PPA in a $1.6 billion deal.

Shares of Steinhoff ended down 1.8 pct before the announcement, while PSG ended up 0.8 percent. ($1 = 8.4376 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)