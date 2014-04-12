FRANKFURT, April 12 South African furniture and
household goods maker Steinhoff plans a stock market
listing for its European unit this year, German weekly magazine
WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.
It said Steinhoff was considering an initial public offering
in Frankfurt in the European autumn, with proceeds from the
listing to be used to pay down debts and fund expansion.
A Steinhoff spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The South African firm is one of the biggest home furnishing
players in Europe, where its owns several retailers including
France's Conforama and Britain's Harveys.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Pravin Char)