JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff defended its directors' purchases of shares in the firm shortly before it unveiled a $5.7 billion takeover of clothing retailer Pepkor.

Two months before last week's announcement, regulatory filings show Steinhoff directors including Christo Wiese and CEO Markus Jooste bought stock worth millions of dollars. The purchases were given major play in newspapers over the weekend.

Wiese, who is also chairman of Pepkor, told television network CNBC that the deal was not in the works when he bought 53 million rand worth of shares on Sept. 12.

"Did I do something that could land me in the front page of a newspaper? The answer to that is clearly and unequivocally: No," he said.

Under the rules of the Johannesburg's bourse operator, JSE Ltd, directors cannot trade in the shares of their company when "there exists any matter that constitutes unpublished price-sensitive information."

Head of investor relations at Steinhoff Mariza Nel said the deal had not been formally discussed when the directors bought the shares in the middle of September.

The board meeting on the Pepkor deal took place on Nov. 17, she said. That meeting was held about a week before Steinhoff issued a detailed statement, saying it would buy Pepkor from Wiese and investment holding firm Brait SE .

However, Brait warned investors at least a month before the deal was announced it had entered into talks that may materially affect its shares. Steinhoff did not make such an announcement.

"The board is comfortable that the development and events surrounding the Pepkor announcement were such that no cautionary was necessary until full details of the transaction was announced," Steinhoff company secretary Stehan Grobler said.

Under JSE rules, companies are required advise buyers of the shares to trade with caution immediately after they are in possession of price sensitive information.

But companies can choose not put out a cautionary announcement if they are sure confidentiality of the information can be maintained.

The JSE has launched what it said was a routine investigation into Steinhoff share trades prior to the announcement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Michael Urquhart)