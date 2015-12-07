* Lawyers appointed to help with German tax probe
* No M&A deals on agenda at the moment - CEO
* Primary listing moved to Frankfurt from Johannesburg
(Adds CEO comments on expansion plans)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 South African furniture company
Steinhoff expects a German tax probe to have no
material impact on the group, Chief Executive Markus Jooste told
Reuters on Monday.
"These things happen from time to time with big corporates,"
Jooste said, adding Steinhoff had appointed lawyers to help its
managers in Germany look into the matter.
"What we know now and could see, is that ... on a group
basis for the company as a whole, this can really have no
material effect whatsoever," he said.
Europe's second-largest furniture retailer after IKEA
announced late last week that some of its German offices had
been searched by tax investigators in November, sparking a drop
in Steinhoff's share price of more than 10 percent in
Johannesburg.
Steinhoff moved its primary listing to Frankfurt on Monday
with the hope of attracting more investor attention over the
long term, while retaining a secondary listing in Johannesburg.
The Frankfurt listing will potentially allow the group to
tap markets to continue its aggressive expansion, which helped
form a group with almost 20 billion euros in market
capitalisation that would qualify for inclusion in Germany's
blue-chip index if it had its headquarters in the country.
"We probably have too much capital at the moment," Jooste
said. "Of course, having access in Frankfurt to a much broader
and deeper investment market ... will the need or the
opportunity arise, we are in a position to make use of that."
Jooste added that Steinhoff currently has no acquisition
plans on the table, following deals in recent months to acquire
clothes retailer Pepkor for $5.7 billion and the shares it did
not already own in furniture group JD
Group.
For now, Steinhoff will focus on organic expansion, Jooste
said.
"We are excited about the new opening (of stores) in
England, Portugal, Spain, France. We are opening new stores in
Germany all the time and are very aggressively expanding in
Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania and Serbia," Jooste
said.
Strong investment in Europe - where Steinhoff is active with
brands like Poco, Conforama or Pepco - will be balanced with
large-scale expansion in Africa, so the revenue split will
likely remain unchanged over the next three years, he added.
