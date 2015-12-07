FRANKFURT Dec 7 South African furniture company
Steinhoff expects an ongoing German tax probe to have
no material impact on the group, Chief Executive Markus Jooste
told Reuters on Monday.
"I have no real information on what the case is about,"
Jooste said, adding that Steinhoff had appointed lawyers to help
its managers in Germany look into the matter.
"These things happen from time to time with big corporates,"
Jooste said. "What we know now and could see, is that (...) on a
group basis for the company as a whole this can really have no
material effect whatsoever."
Ahead of its Monday listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange,
Steinhoff announced late last week that some of its German
offices had been searched by tax investigators in November,
sparking a drop in Steinhoff's share price of more than 10
percent in Johannesburg.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by James Regan)