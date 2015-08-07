JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 South African furniture
group Steinhoff International will move its primary
listing to Frankfurt in December, it said on Friday.
Johannesburg-based Steinhoff has been seeking a listing in
Europe, where it makes the bulk of its profit, to enhance its
capital structure.
Steinhoff said it would remain listed on the Johannesburg
bourse through an inward listing but has no plans to relocate
its headquarters. Worth nearly $23 billion, Steinhoff sells
household furniture to lower-income shoppers in Europe, Africa
and Asia.
($1 = 12.6300 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)