(Adds CEO comment, detail)

By TJ Strydom

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 South African furniture company Steinhoff International on Tuesday reported a 36 percent rise in headline earnings for the year, supported by cost-savings and growth in the discount retail market.

Steinhoff, which bought clothing retailer Pepkor last year in a $5.7 billion deal, increased headline earnings to 12.4 billion rand ($897.80 million) in the year to end-June, while revenue rose 15 percent to 135 billion rand.

The company's shares were up nearly 4 percent by 1530 GMT, outperforming a 1.5 percent gain in the JSE All-share index .

Steinhoff makes its furniture mostly in developing countries and sells it to value-conscious consumers in Europe, where it makes the bulk of its profits. It has said it will seek a listing in Frankfurt.

The company makes 30 percent of its sales in Africa and plans to boost that through Pepkor, Steinhoff Chief Executive Markus Jooste told Reuters.

"Our planning for the short term is all on the clothing side," said Jooste, referring to Pepkor's expansion on the continent.

In its home market, Steinhoff will integrate some of Pepkor's brands with South African furniture business JD Group, cutting costs by consolidating stores and lowering back-office expenses, Jooste said.

The company reported record profits in every country it operates, with JD Group the only blemish, he said.

Steinhoff bought all the shares it did not already own in JD Group this year, delisting it from the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, and announced it plans to do the same with home improvement retailer Iliad Africa.

Despite consumers in Africa's most advanced economy feeling the crunch from rapidly increasing energy costs, high levels of debt and rising interest rates, Jooste sees opportunities for growth as customers economize.

Diluted headline earnings per share were 420.1 cents in the year to the end of June, compared with 416.7 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Steinhoff increased its issued shares by 38 percent to fund acquisitions and reduce debt by 46 percent to 26 billion rand.

($1 = 13.8116 rand) (Editing by James Macharia and Susan Thomas)