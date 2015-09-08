(Adds CEO comment, detail)
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 South African furniture
company Steinhoff International on Tuesday reported a
36 percent rise in headline earnings for the year, supported by
cost-savings and growth in the discount retail market.
Steinhoff, which bought clothing retailer Pepkor last year
in a $5.7 billion deal, increased headline earnings to 12.4
billion rand ($897.80 million) in the year to end-June, while
revenue rose 15 percent to 135 billion rand.
The company's shares were up nearly 4 percent by 1530 GMT,
outperforming a 1.5 percent gain in the JSE All-share index
.
Steinhoff makes its furniture mostly in developing countries
and sells it to value-conscious consumers in Europe, where it
makes the bulk of its profits. It has said it will seek a
listing in Frankfurt.
The company makes 30 percent of its sales in Africa and
plans to boost that through Pepkor, Steinhoff Chief Executive
Markus Jooste told Reuters.
"Our planning for the short term is all on the clothing
side," said Jooste, referring to Pepkor's expansion on the
continent.
In its home market, Steinhoff will integrate some of
Pepkor's brands with South African furniture business JD Group,
cutting costs by consolidating stores and lowering back-office
expenses, Jooste said.
The company reported record profits in every country it
operates, with JD Group the only blemish, he said.
Steinhoff bought all the shares it did not already own in JD
Group this year, delisting it from the Johannesburg Securities
Exchange, and announced it plans to do the same with home
improvement retailer Iliad Africa.
Despite consumers in Africa's most advanced economy feeling
the crunch from rapidly increasing energy costs, high levels of
debt and rising interest rates, Jooste sees opportunities for
growth as customers economize.
Diluted headline earnings per share were 420.1 cents in the
year to the end of June, compared with 416.7 cents a year
earlier. Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa
and strips out certain one-off items.
Steinhoff increased its issued shares by 38 percent to fund
acquisitions and reduce debt by 46 percent to 26 billion rand.
($1 = 13.8116 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Thomas)