JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's furniture retailer Steinhoff International plans to buy Fantastic Holdings' entire stake for 361 million Australian dollars ($274 million), the Sydney-based firm said.

The companies had reached an agreement under which Steinhoff's Asia Pacific unit will acquire all of Fantastic Holdings' issued shares, the Australian firm said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3187 Australian dollars)