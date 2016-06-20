JOHANNESBURG, June 20 Steinhoff International's
acquisition of a stake in British retailer Poundland
is good for the South African firm's credit profile,
credit ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.
The owner of Conforama, Europe's second largest furniture
group, last week said it had bought 23 percent of no-frills
retailer Poundland and said it might make a cash offer for the
rest of the firm, a move Moody's sees as "a credit positive".
An investment in Poundland would give Steinhoff an annual
return of roughly 10 percent, Moody's said in a note, and also
said this would be better than what it could get from current
low and negative interest alternatives.
Steinhoff, which has been hunting for new assets in Europe
since listing in Frankfurt last year, has around 3.7 billion
euro in cash to fund opportunistic acquisitions, Moody's said.
Moody's said using Poundland's current market value,
Steinhoff's cash would be "more than sufficient" to fund the
556.2 million euros ($629.95 million) needed to buy the rest of
the British retailer.
"Given Steinhoff's past approach to acquisitions, we expect
any offer would have a conservative valuation, and that in a
bidding war, Steinhoff would walk away from expensive
valuations," the ratings agency said.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom. Editing by Jane Merriman)