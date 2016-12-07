JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 South African furniture and
clothing retailer Steinhoff International
reported a 12.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit
on Wednesday, boosted by general merchandise sales in South
Africa and eastern Europe
Steinhoff, which bought Mattress Firm and Britain's
Poundland this year, said its operating profit rose to
327 million euros ($350.51 million) in the 3 months to
end-September from 291 million euros a year earlier.
The company's JSE-listed shares rose after the results were
released, climbing 4 percent to 66.28 rand by 0736 GMT.
Steinhoff changed its year-end to September 30 earlier this
year and on Wednesday also published a set of results for the 12
months to end-September.
($1 = 0.9329 euros)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom. Editing by Jane Merriman)