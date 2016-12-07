* Steinhoff sells apparel, footwear lines in no-frills
retailer
* New products perform better than expected
* Expanding in fast-growing eastern Europe
(Recasts with Poundland strategy)
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 New owner Steinhoff
is dropping Poundland's single-price format
to sell a broader range of products to thrifty British
consumers, the South African company said on Wednesday.
Steinhoff, on its own spending spree for no-frills furniture
and general merchandise assets in Europe, bought Poundland for
$800 million, a deal analysts said would be a prelude to an
overhaul at the British retailer.
The highly acquisitive firm, which also tried to buy
France's Darty PLC and Britain's Home Retail, is adding apparel
and footwear products from its Pep&Co chain to Poundland.
"Management is quite confident that a multi-pricepoint and a
different mix of product is definitely in store for the future
for those brands in the UK," Chief Executive Markus Jooste said.
Poundland built its business on selling products at a flat
rate of 1 pound ($1.26).
Sales of Pep&Co products in large Poundland stores were
ahead of expectations, Jooste told analysts in a call after the
firm reported a 12.5 percent rise in quarterly group profit.
Poundland was not included in the results for the three
months to the end of September, but Jooste said that in the
stores where Steinhoff had offered the new products "gross
margins increased substantially".
Steinhoff did not respond to a request for comment about
possible store closures in Britain after reports that it planned
to close 80 of its 900 Poundland shops.
Shares in Steinhoff rallied 9 percent on the results, helped
by clearer guidance on how Poundland and the $3.8 billion
acquisition of U.S.-based Mattress Firm would be integrated into
the business, analysts said.
"They are moving to a multiprice format over time, it makes
sense as the discount sector has been growing its market share
in the UK for more than a decade," said Investec Asset
Management analyst Rob Forsyth
The firm further said it plans to double its clothing stores
in eastern Europe to 2,000 in the next five years, extending the
retailer's reach in one of its fastest-growing regions.
Steinhoff's expansion into eastern Europe has been
particularly rapid and profitable, with like-for-like sales in
Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary up by a
fifth on a year ago.
It has increased the number of stores to 1,000 from only 14
around a decade ago.
"There is a lot of growth still to be achieved in eastern
Europe," Jooste said.
The firm reported a 12.5 percent rise in operating profit to
327 million euros ($350.5 million) in the quarter to September
from 291 million euros a year earlier, buoyed by eastern Europe
and South Africa.
($1 = 0.9333 euros)
($1 = 0.7929 pounds)
