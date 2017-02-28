JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 South African furniture
retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in
quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently
acquired businesses.
Steinhoff said sales totaled 5.3 billion euros ($5.61
billion)in the quarter ended December thanks in part to a 1.3
billion euro contribution from Mattress Firm and Poundland.
The company paid $3.8 billion to buy U.S.-based Mattress
Firm last year in a deal that took it across the Atlantic for
the first time. It also acquired Britain's Poundland in an $800
million deal.
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)