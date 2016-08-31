* Move could complicate Steinhoff's takeover of Poundland
* Steinhoff says could be hit by pound's slump post-Brexit
vote
* Shares down 6 percent after sales miss estimates
(Updates with Elliott stake, shares fall)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 Activist U.S. hedge fund
Elliott Capital has raised its stake in British discount chain
Poundland to 22.7 percent, putting it in a position to
be able to block an agreed takeover by South African retailer
Steinhoff.
The move could be another setback for Steinhoff, which
warned on Wednesday that a slump in the pound after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union could hurt its UK business.
Steinhoff raised its agreed offer for Poundland to
610 million pounds ($790 million) on Aug. 11 and said the
revised terms were final, challenging Elliott Capital to back
the deal or risk its collapse.
Poundland shareholders will vote before an investor meeting
on Sept. 7 to decide whether to approve the deal.
Elliott has been building its stake since Steinhoff's offer
was announced and regulatory filings on Wednesday showed its
stake had reached 22.7 percent.
It is unclear what Elliott's motivations are but the
$28-billion hedge fund founded by American billionaire Paul
Singer has a track record of buying stakes in companies in play
and then getting bidders to increase their offers.
Steinhoff, which has a 23.6 percent holding in Poundland,
requires the support of 75 percent of Poundland shareholders,
excluding its own stake, for the deal to go through.
Given that Steinhoff has maintained its offer was final, the
deal could collapse if Elliot is seeking a higher offer.
A Steinhoff spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment outside regular office hours.
The Poundland deal is part of an international acquisition
spree that Steinhoff has embarked on since 2011 aimed at
reducing its exposure to a deteriorating home market.
Shares in Steinhoff fell 5.7 percent in
Johannesburg on Wednesday after the company narrowly missed
estimates for annual sales.
BREXIT EFFECT
Steinhoff, which already runs the Benson for Beds and
Harveys furniture chains in the UK, said on Wednesday that
Britain's shock vote to leave the EU could affect its earnings.
"While the effect of this (Brexit) decision on consumer
demand across Europe remains uncertain, the devaluation of the
pound sterling may also result in an unfavourable effect when
translating our businesses' earnings reported in euro," it said.
Sterling hit a three-decade low of $1.2798 in July
in the wake of the vote for Brexit. It has since recovered about
2 percent, but is still around 12 percent lower than it was
before the June 23 referendum on EU membership.
Shares in Steinhoff, which have gained about 20
percent so far this year, fell 5.7 percent to 88.22 rand ($6.39)
in Johannesburg, their biggest one-day percentage fall since
June 27. The stock was down by the 7 percent in Frankfurt at
5.39 euros.
Steinhoff, a $25 billion company that also sells clothes,
reported a one-third rise to 13.1 billion euros in annual sales
on Wednesday thanks to a strong performance from its European
business, where it also runs Conforama in France.
But that was slightly below a 13.2 billion euro ($14.71
billion) estimate by Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates.
Operating profit rose 32 percent to 1.5 billion euros.
Its European businesses boosted household goods' revenue by
15 percent to 7.2 billion euros, while its African furniture
businesses' revenue dropped 18 percent as debt-laden consumers
cut back on big-ticket items.
Steinhoff is due to report its full results next Tuesday.
Steinhoff said earlier this month it would buy U.S. company
Mattress Firm for $3.8 billion including debt, which would give
it a big presence in the world's biggest retail market
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
($1 = 0.7607 pounds)
($1 = 14.4051 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Additional reporting by
Sarah Young in London; Editing by Louise Heavens and Adrian
Croft)