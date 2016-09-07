BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported an almost one-third rise in full-year operating profit on Wednesday, boosted by a strong showing at its European business.
Steinhoff, which is buying U.S. bedding retailer Mattress Firm and Britain's Poundland, said operating profit rose to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the year ended June from 1.1 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.