(Adds details and background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South African furniture
retailer Steinhoff International said on Wednesday it
would acquire Austria's Kika-Leiner Group, as part of its
strategy to bulk up across Europe.
Steinhoff, which owns several furniture retailers in Europe
including France's Conforama and Britain's Harveys, said in a
statement it had agreed to buy Kika-Leiner, subject to certain
conditions.
It did not give a value for the proposed transaction or
details of the conditions. It said the Austrian company had
annual net sales of around 1.2 billion euros and a network of 73
shops, with 23 of those in central and eastern Europe.
Steinhoff said the deal would give it a presence in Austria
and bolster its limited presence in central and eastern Europe.
Steinhoff is in the final stages of its restructuring drive
aimed at creating three listed entities focused on manufacturing
and selling furniture in emerging markets and in Europe.
Its extensive operations in Europe make it one of the
continent's biggest home furnishing businesses, and it has said
it plans to float a European unit.
Shares of Steinhoff were up 0.4 percent at 24.20 rand at
1135 GMT, in line with a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark
Top-40 index.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and David Dolan)