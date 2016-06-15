CAPE TOWN, June 15 South African retail group Steinhoff's chairman and largest shareholder, Christo Wiese, said on Wednesday he was aware and "fully supportive" of a potential bid for British discount chain Poundland.

In Steinhoff's third attempt to push deeper into Europe after losing out in two high profile takeover battles this year, Wiese told Reuters that Poundland would be a "good fit and that is why we are interested." (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)