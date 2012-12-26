NEW YORK Dec 26 Steinway Musical Instruments
Inc, the famous manufacturer of pianos, saxophones and
trumpets, said on Wednesday it had decided not to sell itself
following a 17-month-long exploration of strategic alternatives.
Steinway said in a statement that it had received several
nonbinding indications of interest in buying the company, after
talks with other companies in the sector and private equity, but
they did not offer more value than its own strategic plan.
"We will continue to focus management's efforts on execution
of that plan and we look forward to a prosperous 2013," Steinway
CEO Michael Sweeney said.
An in-principle agreement to sell its band instrument
division to an investor group led by two of its board members,
Dana Messina and John Stoner, was also scrapped in light of the
current operating performance of the band division, Steinway
said.
In July 2011, Steinway asked investment bank Allen & Company
LLC to a assist a special committee of its board on exploring
strategic alternatives after it received an unsolicited proposal
to be acquired.
Steinway said on Wednesday that it was continuing a separate
process to sell its leasehold interest in New York's Steinway
Hall building situated on Manhattan's 57th Street. According to
its website, Steinway & Sons, the company's piano unit, opened
the first Steinway Hall on 14th Street in Manhattan in 1866.
With a main auditorium of 2,000 seats, it became New York
City's artistic and cultural center, housing the New York
Philharmonic until Carnegie Hall opened in 1891.
The company's pianos have been used by legendary artists
like Cole Porter and Sergei Rachmaninoff and by contemporary
ones like Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang.