* Ends talks to sell itself and band instrument business
* Says current strategic plan delivers more value
* Still in talks to sell Steinway Hall leasehold interest
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Dec 26 Steinway Musical Instruments
Inc, the famous manufacturer of pianos, saxophones and
trumpets, said on Wednesday it had decided not to sell itself
following a 17-month-long exploration of strategic alternatives.
An American icon synonymous with handmade grand pianos,
Steinway has struggled to keep its production margins
competitive amid stagnant sales, and has seen its shares plunge
10 percent year-to-date. Still, its third-quarter earnings last
month offered signs that cost-cutting was paying off.
In a statement on Wednesday, Steinway said it had received
several non-binding indications of interest in buying the
company, following talks with other companies in the sector as
well as private equity, yet these did not offer more value than
its own strategic plan.
"We will continue to focus management's efforts on execution
of that plan and we look forward to a prosperous 2013," Steinway
CEO Michael Sweeney said in the statement.
An in-principle agreement to sell its band instrument
division to an investor group led by two of its board members,
Dana Messina and John Stoner, was also scrapped in light of the
current operating performance of the band division, Steinway
said.
In July 2011, Messina, Stoner and other members of
management made an offer for Steinway's band instrument and
online music divisions, prompting the company to set up a
special committee in order to assess it.
Later that month, Steinway asked investment bank Allen &
Company LLC to a assist the special committee on exploring
strategic alternatives that could also include selling the whole
company outright to other interested parties.
By October 2011, Messina had stepped down as CEO of the
company after 15 years at the helm to pursue his bid, yet he
remained a board member. He was replaced by Sweeney, a chairman
of the board of Star Tribune Media Holdings and a former
president of Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd.
Steinway said on Wednesday that it was continuing a separate
process to sell its leasehold interest in New York's Steinway
Hall building, situated on Manhattan's 57th Street, and was in
talks with several parties.
According to its website, Steinway & Sons, the company's
piano unit, opened the first Steinway Hall on 14th Street in
Manhattan in 1866.
With a main auditorium of 2,000 seats, it became New York
City's artistic and cultural center, housing the New York
Philharmonic until Carnegie Hall opened in 1891. These days,
Steinway Hall is a showroom for the company's instruments.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company's pianos have been
used by legendary artists such as Cole Porter and Sergei
Rachmaninoff and by contemporary ones like Chinese concert
pianist Lang Lang.