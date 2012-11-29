Nov 29 Steinway & Sons, the famous piano unit of
Steinway Musical Instruments Inc, said antitrust
authorities in Switzerland are investigating the company's Swiss
dealers over allegations of unfair competition.
The Antitrust Commission of the Swiss Confederation (WEKO)
is also investigating Steinway & Sons Hamburg for unfair
competitive behavior in the distribution of grand and upright
pianos, the company said in a statement early on Thursday.
Steinway & Sons said it is not aware of having violated
Swiss antitrust law and said it will cooperate with Swiss
authorities "to help clarify the facts as soon as possible."
The company's pianos have been used by legendary artists
like Cole Porter and Sergei Rachmaninoff and by contemporary
ones like Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang.