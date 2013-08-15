(Correcting sponsor's name in fifth paragraph)

By Natalie Wright

NEW YORK Aug 15 Paulson & Co. has secured committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank to back the investment firm's buyout of Steinway Musical Instruments, a company filing said.

The acquisition will be funded with the new debt financing and an equity contribution from Paulson. {ID:nL4N0GF2P5]

Steinway, best known for its grand pianos, announced an agreement to be purchased by Paulson for $40.00 per share on August 14 in a deal valued at approximately $512 million. The buyout is expected to close in late September.

Steinway previously announced its acquisition by an affiliate of Kohlberg & Company on July 1 for $35 per share, in a transaction valued at approximately $438 million.

Steinway has terminated this agreement and paid Kohlberg & Company a $6.7 million termination fee.

Steinway Musical, through its operating subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets musical instruments. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)