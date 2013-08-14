* Paulson raises offer to $40/shr from $38
* Beat Samick's 39/share offer
* Shares rise to as much as $41.6
* Steinway says merger agreement does not provide for
go-shop period
By Maria Ajit Thomas and Greg Roumeliotis
Aug 14 Steinway Musical Instruments Inc,
best known for its grand pianos, agreed on Wednesday to be taken
private by Paulson & Co after the hedge fund firm raised its
offer to $40 per share, valuing the 160-year old company at
about $512 million.
Steinway shares rose above the Paulson bid, touching a high
of $41.60, suggesting some investors expect a higher offer.
The piano maker caters to the tastes of the rich and famous,
a market known to be more resilient to economic shifts, said CJS
Securities Inc analyst Arnold Ursaner.
"When you are dealing with any global luxury brand, the
value is in the eye of the beholder. To me it's no different
than a work of art, it's what someone is willing to pay for that
unique asset. The piano business of Steinway has a great
pedigree and is not easy to come by," Ursaner said.
A leveraged buyout of Steinway represents an unusual private
equity-style deal for hedge fund mogul John Paulson, who shot to
fame in 2007 with a prescient bet against subprime mortgages and
repeated his success in 2009 with a bet on gold.
"We will proudly support the company's legacy as the premier
global piano manufacturer, a reputation earned with an
uncompromising commitment to quality appreciated by almost all
of the world's most demanding pianists," Paulson said in a
statement.
He added he does not plan to close, relocate or change any
of the company's manufacturing operations.
Steinway said Paulson & Co raised its offer to $40 a share
from $38 following a $39 bid by South Korea's Samick Musical
Instruments Co Ltd.
Steinway said on Tuesday that private equity firm Kohlberg &
Co, which agreed to a deal with Steinway in July for $35 per
share, had waived its right to match or beat Paulson's offer,
which represents a premium of 31.4 percent to Steinway's share
price prior to the Kohlberg offer.
Steinway said the deal with Paulson did not provide for a
"go-shop" period during which the company could actively seek
out competing bids. But Steinway is allowed to accept a superior
offer until the closing of Paulson's tender offer, within 25
days.
Steinway would have to pay a termination fee of about $13.4
million to Paulson if it accepted another offer. It will pay
Kohlberg $6.7 million to terminate their agreement.
PORTER AND RACHMANINOFF
Steinway, whose pianos have been used by legendary artists
such as Cole Porter and Sergei Rachmaninoff and by contemporary
ones like Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang, is nearly one-third
owned by Samick, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Founded in 1958, Samick already manufactures pianos in the
United States and has a production capacity of more than a half
million guitars per year through factories in South Korea,
Indonesia, China and the United States, according to its
website.
Steinway's brands also include Bach Stradivarius trumpets,
Selmer Paris saxophones, C.G. Conn French horns, Leblanc
clarinets, King trombones and Ludwig snare drums.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Steinway's sales have been
stagnating and it has struggled to keep production margins
competitive. Sales rose just 2 percent in 2012.
The company said in December it had decided not to sell
itself after a 17-month-long review of strategic options.
Kohlberg made its offer six months later, valuing the
company at about $438 million.
Steinway completed the sale of its leasehold interest in the
Steinway Hall building on Manhattan's 57th Street in June to a
partnership led by JDS Development Group for $46.3 million.
Paulson is paying between 10 and 10.5 times Steinway's
current earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, Ursaner said.
Steinway said it expects the deal to close in late
September.
Allen & Co LLC is financial adviser to Steinway. Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
are its legal advisers. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is
Paulson's legal adviser.