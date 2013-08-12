Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Aug 12 Steinway Musical Instruments Inc said it received a higher proposal of $38 per share in cash for its outstanding common shares from an affiliate of an investment firm, topping an earlier bid by private-equity firm Kohlberg & Co.
The 160-year-old manufacturer of pianos, saxophones and trumpets did not name the bidder.
Steinway said its board has determined that the offer constitutes a superior proposal to the $35 per share offer from Kohlberg & Co.
The company said Kohlberg has an option to match the $38 offer.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.