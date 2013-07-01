CORRECTED-China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in April
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
July 1 Steinway Musical Instruments Inc said it would be acquired by private equity firm Kohlberg & Co in a deal valued about $438 million.
The 160-year-old manufacturer of pianos, saxophones and trumpets said Kohlberg offered $35 per share in cash, a premium of 15 percent to Steinway's Friday close of $30.43.
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, May 31 A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.