SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd's electronics arm said on Thursday it was not involved in an ongoing probe by the country's anti-corruption watchdog, contrary to a report in a local newspaper.

"None of ST Electronics' executives has been called up by the CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) to assist with the investigation," Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd said in a press statement.

The CPIB, Singapore's anti-corruption watchdog, is currently investigating the former heads of the country's civil defence force and anti-narcotics unit for "serious personal misconduct".

The two men have been arrested and are out on bail. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)