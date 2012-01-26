SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore Technologies
Engineering Ltd's electronics arm said on Thursday it
was not involved in an ongoing probe by the country's
anti-corruption watchdog, contrary to a report in a local
newspaper.
"None of ST Electronics' executives has been called up by
the CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) to assist with
the investigation," Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd said
in a press statement.
The CPIB, Singapore's anti-corruption watchdog, is currently
investigating the former heads of the country's civil defence
force and anti-narcotics unit for "serious personal
misconduct".
The two men have been arrested and are out on bail.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)